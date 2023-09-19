Sub-Inspector on patrol duty killed by speeding car

New Delhi: In a devastating incident, a fatal accident claimed the life of a Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, in the early hours of Tuesday, the Delhi Police said.



Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East Delhi stated that the incident began when SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar, who was driving the ERV Gypsy were on their routine patrolling duty on NH-9.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., they pulled over a Bolero Pick-Up for a standard inspection.

SI Gangasaran and the Bolero driver, Ram Gopal, both stepped out of their vehicles for the inspection.

However, tragedy struck when a speeding Honda Amaze, heading from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan, collided with SI Gangasaran and Ram Gopal from behind.

With swift action, ASI Ajay Tomar, along with the assistance of Rajkumar, who was accompanying the Bolero, rushed both SI Gangasaran and Ram Gopal to LBS Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Regrettably, SI Gangasaran (54) succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

He leaves behind a grieving wife and five children, mourning the loss of their beloved family member.

Ram Gopal, the Bolero driver, was subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical care.

The crime scene was thoroughly investigated by the Crime Team, leading to the registration of a case under sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code, Guguloth mentioned.

The authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident, she added.