Sub-contractor’s labourer nabbed for not reporting fall & misleading family

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a labourer employed by the sub-contractor who was held in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an uncovered 15-foot deep pit in Janakpuri, officials said.



The labourer, identified as Yogesh (23), was arrested for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities regarding the biker’s fall and also for misleading the victim’s family when they came inquiring about him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Yogesh was present at the spot at the time of the accident and was among the first to become aware that a biker had fallen into the pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer-related project, the DCP said. “Yogesh had informed the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, about the incident during the night but did not alert the police or any emergency agency.

“When the victim’s family reached the spot later that night, searching for him, Yogesh misled them by claiming he had no knowledge,” DCP said. Yogesh subsequently fled the area.

He was arrested from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, DCP added. This comes a day after police arrested Prajapati, 47, for failing to inform authorities despite knowing about the fall hours before the police were alerted. Duty Magistrate has granted one day police custody for further investigation.

Police said delayed reporting led to a biker’s death after he fell into a 15-foot pit in Janakpuri. An FIR has been filed, three DJB officials suspended, and the probe continues.