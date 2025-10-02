Study: Nearly 43% of normal-weight adolescents metabolically unhealthy

NEW DELHI: A new study led by Dr. M. Kalaivani from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revealed a hidden health crisis among India’s schoolchildren. Published in the international journal PLOS One, the research exposes a dual challenge undernutrition continues to plague public school students, while obesity and lifestyle-related disorders are rapidly increasing among private school children. But the most striking revelation is that nearly 43 per cent of adolescents who appear to have a normal body weight are metabolically unhealthy, a dangerous condition known as the “metabolically obese normal weight” (MONW) phenotype.

In a conversation, Dr. Kalaivani underlined the critical role parents play in shaping children’s health. “Overfeeding a child is not the same as nurturing them. Parents often feel that giving extra portions, fried snacks or sugary drinks will make children stronger, but in reality these habits silently damage metabolism,” she explained. The study, which tracked nearly 4,000 students across Delhi, found obesity to be four to eight times higher in private schools, while underweight cases were significantly more common in public schools. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the problem by reducing physical activity, increasing junk food consumption, and pushing children into longer hours of phone and screen use.

According to Dr. Kalaivani, this combination has created a “silent epidemic” of hidden obesity. “Many children may look fine on the outside, but inside they are developing high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol and early signs of diabetes,” she warned. This, she said, could result in a surge of cardiovascular diseases in young adults if not addressed immediately.

The message for parents is clear to stop equating chubbiness with health. Instead of providing junk food, street food and other items with preservatives and oils, we should encourage balanced home-cooked meals rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Limiting processed foods, cutting down screen time, and ensuring children engage in daily outdoor activities or sports are equally vital. Importantly, parents need to set the right example themselves when children see healthy eating and active habits at home, they are more likely to follow. “India is at the edge of a nutritional transition,” Dr. Kalaivani emphasised. “If we don’t act now, we risk raising a generation more vulnerable to diabetes and heart disease at a very young age.” The findings are a reminder that looking healthy and being healthy are not the same. The responsibility, Dr. Kalaivani insists, lies as much with families as with schools and policymakers. For India’s children, the first step towards a healthier tomorrow begins at home with mindful feeding and reduced screen time.