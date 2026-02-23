Students’ union calls for inquiry into allegations against JNU V-C

NEW DELHI: Office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) levelled serious allegations against the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, accusing her of corruption and administrative misconduct.

Addressing a public gathering on campus, JNUSU representatives claimed that the Vice-Chancellor had been involved in instances of financial irregularities and abuse of authority. The student body also alleged that certain recent remarks attributed to the Vice-Chancellor regarding Dalits and the UGC’s Equity Guidelines were discriminatory in nature and had caused widespread concern among sections of the university community.

JNUSU President Aditi, speaking at the event, said the students’ union had decided to “place facts before the university community” and demanded greater transparency in administrative functioning. She further alleged that under the present administration, contractual workers, including sanitation staff, faced undue pressure and procedural hurdles in matters related to employment confirmation.

The union demanded the immediate resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, describing the administration as “unresponsive” to student concerns. Protesters raised slogans and called for an independent inquiry into the allegations.

There was no immediate response from the university administration to the charges levelled by the students’ body. University officials have previously maintained that administrative decisions are taken in accordance with established rules and regulations.

The episode marks another flashpoint in tensions between sections of students and the university administration,

with renewed calls on campus for dialogue.