Students stopped from holding candle tribute at Gandhi statue

New Delhi: An attempt by students of Delhi University to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with a candle-lighting ceremony was reportedly halted by campus security in the evening, triggering concern over restrictions on peaceful commemorative activities within the university.

The incident took place at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the North Campus, located near the Vice-Chancellor’s office, where a small group of students had gathered to observe Martyrs’ Day. According to students present at the spot, security personnel intervened and asked them to disperse, stating that permission had not been obtained from the university administration for the activity.

Students said the gathering was intended solely as a silent tribute and did not involve slogans, placards or any form of protest. “It was meant to be a simple act of remembrance for Gandhi and his principles. We were surprised when we were told that even lighting candles was not allowed,” a student said. The interaction reportedly continued for some time, following which the students left the area without further escalation. Several students described the episode as disappointing, arguing that spaces for non-violent expression and remembrance within educational institutions appear to be shrinking.

University authorities, however, maintained that existing campus protocols mandate prior clearance for any organised gathering, irrespective of its intent. Martyrs’ Day on January 30 commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, highlighting the balance between

student freedom and administrative regulations.