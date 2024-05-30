Students stand with Palestine: Protests persist despite detention of leaders

NEW DELHI: Students were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for protesting Israeli occupation and genocide in Palestine at Delhi University’s North Campus.

Several students, including AISA Delhi president Abhigyan, AISA DU President Shantanu, and others, were reportedly detained by police. Despite this, the gathering continued as students expressed solidarity with Palestinians and condemned the Israeli occupation.

With over 38,000 Palestinians killed, the students called for an end to the violence.

They accused countries like the US, UK, Germany, and India of complicity by supplying weapons to Israel and demanded the Indian government halt all weapon exports to Israel.