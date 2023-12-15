Students protest against AUD revised attendance policy

New Delhi: The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) faced student-led protests against its revised attendance policy, alleged to exclude numerous students from exams and jeopardise their degrees.



The policy, implemented on August 9, 2023, maintains a strict 75 per cent attendance requirement, leaving students with medical certificates or unavoidable absences at risk of semester repetition, despite meeting coursework obligations.

Student activists from All India Students Association (AISA) argued that this policy, coupled with the university’s alleged history of exclusionary measures such as reservation policies and annual fee hikes, restricts access for students from diverse backgrounds.

Students claim the policy shifts focus from academic pursuit to stringent attendance, neglecting the diverse educational needs and responsibilities of individuals, especially those juggling freelance work or residing far from the campus due to the lack of hostel facilities.

The protesters emphasised that a university should foster intellectual and creative stimulation beyond rigid classroom settings, respecting the varied challenges and backgrounds of its student body. The policy, they claim, discriminates against students with disabilities, health issues, and those financially supporting themselves in an expensive city like Delhi.

Demanding immediate revocation of the policy, students called upon the AUD administration to address longstanding issues rather than enforcing restrictive measures.