Students, politicians, journos emphasis on ‘need for unity’ at Young India rally

Student-youth from all corners of the nation, several political leaders including Delhi government Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and prominient journalist attendede a Young India rally at HKS Surjeet Bhavan on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country.

The resounding message of the rally was “Education and jobs, not hate mobs.” Delhi Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the need for unity against alleged authoritarianism.

“If this regime continues its reign in 2024, we might not even be able to hold meetings like this. We must unite and resist this onslaught on democracy,” Rai said at the public meeting. Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan questioned the government’s silence on crucial matters like MNREGA and MSP.

“Why is this govt silent on MNREGA? Why is it silent on MSP? This policy of utter silence on key issues and hatemongering in society must be halted,” he said.

Highlighting Bihar’s resistance against fascist tendencies, National Spokesperson of RJD Naval Kishore said: “Bihar is showing the way to challenge the fascist attack and we hope that the country sees the way.”