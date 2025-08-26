Students join NDMC’s waste segregation campaign

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with Esree Foundation under the ITCWOW initiative, organised an engaging awareness session on waste segregation for school students on Tuesday. The programme aimed to sensitise young learners about the importance of sustainable waste management and encourage eco-friendly practices in daily life.

The session included interactive demonstrations on separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, highlighting how proper segregation can reduce landfill burden and promote recycling. Students also participated in activities designed to make waste management both practical and relatable.

An NDMC official said, “Students are powerful change-makers. By educating them early about waste segregation, we ensure that awareness spreads not only in schools but also in homes and communities.” Representatives of Esree Foundation emphasised that small lifestyle changes, if collectively adopted, can lead to significant environmental benefits.