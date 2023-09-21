Students’ groups hold full fledged campaign

With two days to go for Delhi University elections, students’ groups at the varsity held full fledged campaigns, with the silence

period to begin at 8 am on September 21 as per the code of conduct.

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) held campaigns at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, Khalsa College, Miranda House College, Ramjas College, Hansraj and Hindu College among others.

Voting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will be held on September 22.

In a notice issued, the Chief Election Officer, DUSU elections, said the canvassing time will stop at 8 am on Thursday. “This timing must be adhered to by all concerned ones,” the notice said. Earlier, the silence period was to end at 12 pm.

Presidential candidate of NSUI, Hitesh Gulia, and the candidate for the post of secretary, Yakshna Sharma, held campaigns and informed the students about their manifesto that includes issues like menstrual leaves, emergency response system for distress calls and increased police patrolling outside colleges.

In its manifesto, the Congress-affiliated group also promises to ensure a violence-free campus, no fee hike and free metro passes.

Candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the student wing of the RSS shared their manifestos, engaged with students across college campuses, hostels, and also held door-to-door interactions.

ABVP held campaigns at Ramjas College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, College of Vocational Studies, and Aurobindo College.

The RSS-affiliated students’ group has fielded Tushar Dedha for the post of DUSU president, Sushant Dhankhad for vice-president, Aparajita and Sachin Baisla for the post of secretary and joint secretary respectively.

Meanwhile, with the slogan “vote for students’ welfare, reject money and muscle power”, the All India Students Association (AISA) held their campaigns in classrooms, hostels and PGs.