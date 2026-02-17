Students gather at Brahmaputra Hostel amid eviction claim at JNU

NEW DELHI: Tension prevailed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) alleged that the university administration was attempting to evict its General Secretary, Sunil Yadav, from Brahmaputra Hostel.

In a statement circulated among students, the Union claimed that the administration had issued an “out of bounds” order against Yadav and had warned of double-locking his hostel room by 1 p.m. on Monday. Describing the move as “arbitrary” and “undemocratic”, the JNUSU termed it an attack on the mandate of the student community.

The Union called upon students to assemble at Brahmaputra Hostel ahead of the proposed action, urging them to oppose what it described as an “illegal eviction” and administrative high-handedness. Slogans affirming student unity and the continuation of the Union marked the appeal.

University authorities, however, did not immediately respond to the allegations. It remains unclear what prompted the reported order or whether disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the student leader.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between sections of the student body and the administration over disciplinary measures and campus regulations. JNU has in recent years witnessed frequent stand-offs between elected student representatives and the administration on issues ranging from hostel rules to protest permissions. As students gathered in response to the Union’s call, the situation remained closely watched, with concerns over further escalation on campus.