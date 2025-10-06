Students engage in lively debate at Shyam Lal College’s ‘Voice of Youth’

New Delhi: Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi, hosted the inter-college panel discussion “Voice of Youth – 2025”, bringing together students from across Delhi-NCR to debate contemporary issues including AI ethics, data privacy, mental health, climate change, social media influence, education reforms, and youth participation in politics.

Prof. Rabi Narayan Kar, Principal, lauded the initiative for fostering critical thinking and leadership, while Prof. Kusha Tiwari highlighted its alignment with NEP 2020. Teams brainstormed for an hour before presenting to judges. Winners received cash prizes and certificates, with all participants praised for their insightful contributions and active engagement.