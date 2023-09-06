Students consider teachers as role models: Minister Atishi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Education minister Atishi, along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, conferred the MCD Teachers’ Award upon 99 dedicated school teachers and principals.



During the ceremony, Atishi underscored the profound impact teachers have on students, especially in their formative years. She emphasised, “Students consider teachers as their role models and strive to emulate them. This is a significant responsibility.” Atishi commended the enduring commitment of teachers and principals, stating, “The future of children depends on the efforts of teachers in schools. The government can only support and facilitate teachers, but the real change has to be driven by them.”

In a promising announcement, she assured the gathered teachers, “I promise, on behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal, that in the next two years, all their issues will be resolved.” Atishi stressed the government’s expectation that teachers focus exclusively on educating and nurturing the children studying in MCD schools.

In return, the government called upon teachers to concentrate solely on the education and development of children studying in MCD schools. Atishi also expressed her dream that one day, “people should line up outside MCD schools instead of private schools for nursery admissions,” placing her trust in MCD school teachers to realise this vision. Oberoi echoed the sentiments, emphasising the vital role teachers play in children’s lives. She stated, “While parents give birth and impart basic skills, it is a teacher who guides children on the right path of development and helps them integrate into society.” She underlined the relentless commitment of AAP government and MCD to create an education model for MCD schools that will gain global recognition.

Furthermore, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal also praised the exceptional dedication of MCD school teachers, highlighting their longstanding efforts to strengthen the foundational skills of children.