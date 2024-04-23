Students condemn Delhi University event featuring controversial religious preacher

NEW DELHI: Students at the Campus Law Center, located in North Campus, Delhi University, have raised objections to the invitation extended to Amogh Lila for an event titled “Ram Rajya, Constitution, and Viksit Bharat” on Monday.



They argue that Lila, who is known for his religious

preaching and connections with RSS and BJP ideologies, has a track record of making divisive and derogatory remarks.

Student activists criticised the event’s theme, “Ram Rajya, Constitution, and Viksit Bharat,” suggesting that it promotes a blend of religious and constitutional principles, indicating a potential bias in the administration’s approach.

Furthermore, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) argued that Lila’s presence on campus could validate his alleged controversial rhetoric and contradicts the inclusive principles laid out in the Indian Constitution.

Students shared with

Millennium Post that inviting him conflicts with the spirit of academic discourse and suggests a shift toward divisive ideologies within educational institutions.

Recently, Delhi University has come under scrutiny due to the hosting of multiple seminars affiliated with the RSS in academic spaces.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, colleges of Delhi University are increasingly inviting political personalities for talks, drawing criticism as political campaigning appears to be taking place under the guise of academic seminars.

Additionally, Kirori Mal College, situated in the North Campus, recently witnessed student protests against the organisation of an RSS program.

In an interview with PTI, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh responded to allegations of saffronisation and the opposition to events held by the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya

Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in DU colleges by saying that

if ‘saffronisation’ means

serving the country, DU is ready for it.

Protesting students and faculty members asserted that a law school should serve as a platform for critical thinking and scholarly debate, rather than a venue for religious propaganda.

They emphasised that the student bodies must continue to oppose any such attempts to undermine the secular and pluralistic nature of the institution and society at large.