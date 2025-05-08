Students and teachers guided on disaster preparedness

NEW DELHI: Students and teachers across Delhi schools participated in mock safety drills on Wednesday, practising evacuations, taking cover under desks, and switching off electrical appliances at the sound of a siren. The initiative aimed to enhance awareness and response to emergency situations among young learners

At Amity School in Saket, Principal Divya Bhatia said the drill began with a morning assembly briefing before students responded to a siren by seeking cover, switching off appliances, and evacuating with their bags placed on their heads. “Some younger students were nervous at first, but older ones helped reassure them,” she said, adding that students also asked about handling emergencies at home.

Tagore International School in East of Kailash began the session with an instructional video. Principal Mallikarjun Premanand said visual guidance helped students better grasp emergency steps. “We also reminded them that our armed forces protect us, which reassured them,” she added.

DPS Vasant Kunj held awareness sessions and demonstrations across all age groups. “Junior students received simple, clear instructions while senior students watched curated safety videos,” said Principal Deepti Vohra.