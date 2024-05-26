Student volunteers aid voters in Delhi’s LS polls

NEW DELHI: Amidst soaring temperatures, Delhi’s voters came out in substantial numbers on Saturday to participate in the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.



Voting commenced at 7 am and continued until 6 pm. Authorities took comprehensive measures to ensure the comfort and convenience of the electorate, providing amenities such as drinking water, washrooms, and assistance for voters at the polling stations.

This election cycle saw the introduction of an innovative initiative by the State Election Commission (SEC). Senior students from various government schools were enlisted as volunteers to support and assist voters, demonstrating a commendable effort to involve youth in the democratic process.

Rajni Kumari, a Class 12 student from the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (RSKV) Trilok Puri block 20, was among those who volunteered. Rajni explained that her school administration approached her to participate in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 as a volunteer.

Rajni’s role involved assisting senior citizens and physically disabled voters at the polling station.

She helped them by providing wheelchairs, guiding them to the polling booth, and escorting them to the exit gate after they had cast their votes. Rajni noted that the authorities provided food and water for the volunteers, along with a stipend of Rs 200.

However, she stressed that her motivation was not financial; instead, she was eager to experience the polling process. Visiting a polling booth and seeing the EVM machine for the first time was an exciting and educational experience for her.Similar volunteer efforts were visible at other polling stations, including East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. Here, volunteers played a crucial role in assisting voters, especially senior citizens, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free voting experience.