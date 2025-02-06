Student taken into custody for sending hoax bomb threat mails to about four Noida schools

Noida: A 15-year-old student of Class 9 was taken into custody for sending fake emails of bomb threat to four schools in Noida, police said on Thursday.

He used Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology to hide his location and IP address so that he does not have to attend the school, they said.

The student was taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Court, police said.

“Four schools of Noida — Step By Step, The Heritage School, Gyanshree and Mayoor School — got an email of bomb threat at about 12:30 am on Wednesday. After that on Wednesday, the school administration checked the email and informed police about the bomb threat,” Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said.

“After that police team, fire brigade, bomb squad, dog squad and BDS team rushed to the schools and checked school premises. The schools were also evacuated for the safety purpose and there was not any suspicious thing found in any school and all places were normal. The email of the bomb threat was fake and after checking the classes resumed in the schools,” he said.

An FIR was registered in this case on behalf of one of the schools at Sector 126 police Station under 212, 351(4), 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and 67 D of the IT Act, police said.

It was found after investigation by the surveillance team and cyber team that a student of Class 9 was behind sending fake email to all schools, they said.

The DCP said “the student informed the police that he used VPN technology to hide his location and IP address and then sent emails to all schools”.

“He also took help from the internet, read previous news related to the fake email bomb threats and social media before sending emails to the schools,” Singh said.

The student, a resident of Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, has been taken into custody and was presented before the Juvenile Court, he added.