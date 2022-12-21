Student of Class 12 kills herself by hanging from ceiling fan in Ghaziabad

noida: An 18-year-old girl, a student of Class 12, killed herself by hanging from ceiling fan inside her house in Khoda area of Ghaziabad on Monday night. Police have registered a case for abetment of suicide against a suspect who is a 22-year-old Muslim man. Following the incident, the local Hindu outfits staged protest demanding stringent actions.



As per the girl's father, a boy named Irfan, who had earlier lived in their neighborhood in the Khoda area, had been threatening the girl by making an obscene video of her and posting it on social media. "My daughter had narrated an ordeal to us after getting harassed and threatened by the accused for several days. He had made obscene videos using morphed photographs of her which he allegedly posted through a facebook account and she was into depression because of this," the girl's father said.

"On Saturday, I went to Irfan's father Abdul Raheem to complain about the matter but he instead hurled abuses at me and threatened not to come back again. I went to the police to report the matter but they took the matter lightly and didn't register my complaint or take any action. I came back home and tried to have words with my daughter but she didn't wish to talk to anyone and remained confined in her room. However, on Monday evening, she allegedly took the extreme step under depression and ended her life" he added.

According to police, they have registered the case and have formed teams to nab the accused. "Based on the complaint received from victim's family, police have registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and section 67 of IT act against Irfan and his father Abdul Raheem, residents of Khoda area. Police team raided their house to arrest them but the family was found absconding. Three teams have been formed to search and nab them at the earliest," Deeksha Sharma, DCP, Hindon Ghaziabad said.

Meanwhile, the role of Ghaziabad police is also being questioned as the victim's family has alleged that they have reported the matter to police on Saturday about the boy threatening the girl to make the video viral but police didn't take any action. "If the police had taken the action on time and had arrested the accused, my daughter would be alive," the girl's father believes.

"As of now, our priority is to arrest the accused but the allegations made by family on concerned police officials will also be probed and appropriate actions will be taken up," DCP Sharma said.