Student groups protest against new JNU rules

New Delhi: Several student groups held a torch march on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Saturday, demanding the withdrawal of the new rules of conduct.

Nearly 100-150 students from the JNUSU and outfits like the AISA, SFI and the NSUI, along with hostel presidents, participated in the protest against the revised Chief Proctor Office manual which they allege is

"dictatorial".

Under the new rules, students can be fined up to Rs 20,000 for protesting in prohibited areas and Rs 10,000 for raising "anti-national" slogans.

Raising slogans such as "CPO manual wapas lo" and "Stop fine raj", the protesters gathered at the Ganga Dhaba of the university and marched to Chandrabhaga hostel.

The JNUSU said that it will continue their protest and may launch a hunger strike if the CPO manual is not taken back and proctorial inquiries against students are not ceased.