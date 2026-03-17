Student groups host Iftar gatherings to foster dialogue and unity at Jamia

New Delhi: A series of campus Iftaar gatherings organised by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) at Jamia Millia Islamia brought together hundreds of students for discussions, reflection and community interaction during the holy month of Ramadan.



The programmes, held across different locations on the campus, provided a platform for students from various departments to engage in conversations on faith, values and the role of youth in society. The gatherings aimed to encourage meaningful dialogue and strengthen bonds among students while observing the spirit of Ramadan.

Several prominent speakers addressed the students during the interactions. Among them were Mohiuddin Ghazi and Shabbir Alam Khan, secretaries of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, along with its assistant secretary Shadab Moosa. They spoke about the spiritual significance of Ramadan and the importance of ethical values and community engagement among young people.

Academic perspectives were also shared by Khalid Mubashshir from the university’s Department of Urdu, who interacted with students on themes of culture, literature and intellectual development.

Student leaders also participated in the programme, including Talha Mannan, National Secretary of SIO, and Haris Neyazi, President of SIO Delhi. They highlighted the need for youth participation in constructive social initiatives and emphasised the importance of dialogue, learning and unity within educational spaces.

Participants said the gatherings created an environment where students could reflect on the values of patience, compassion and gratitude that Ramadan promotes. The events concluded with a collective Iftaar where students broke their fast together, fostering solidarity and spiritual connection. Organisers said such initiatives promote campus bonding and encourage discussions on faith, identity and social responsibility.