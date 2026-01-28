Student group protests outside UGC office

New Delhi: Students from colleges across Delhi staged a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters on Tuesday, alleging that the newly notified equity regulations could create chaos on university campuses.

Despite heavy barricading and rain, around 100 students participated in the demonstration, demanding a complete rollback of the rules. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the UGC outlining their objections.

Alokit Tripathi, a PhD student from Delhi University, said UGC officials received their submission and agreed to consider some demands. “They said one member from the general community may be included in the Equity Squad, assured a solution within 15 days, and stated that the identity of the accuser will not be kept confidential to deter false complaints,” he said.

The protestors urged student unity and raised slogans against what they termed “UGC discrimination”.

The regulations — *Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026* — notified on January 13, mandate special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to address caste-based discrimination, particularly complaints from SC, ST and OBC students. Protesting students argued the rules shift the burden of proof entirely onto the accused and lack safeguards against misuse. “These regulations are draconian and promote constant surveillance,” Tripathi said.