Student dies after jumping from 28th floor in Noida; cops examine mental stress angle

Noida: A 21-year-old BTech student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of a high-rise residential society in Noida’s Sector 32 early on Sunday morning, police said.



The incident occurred at Amour Society under the jurisdiction of Sector 24 police station. The woman, identified as Arpita, was a native of Basti district and was pursuing engineering from a private university in Punjab. She had reportedly returned to Noida a few days ago. Police said they received information about the incident early in the morning, following which a team rushed to the spot. She had allegedly jumped from the balcony of her family’s flat on the 28th floor and was declared dead at the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

“We reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer from Sector 24 police station said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman may have been under mental stress for some time. Family members indicated that she had been disturbed in recent days, though no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police officials said they are examining the victim’s mobile phone, call records and social interactions to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Statements of family members and neighbours are also being recorded.

The incident triggered panic in the residential society, with residents gathering after hearing a loud noise.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and said all angles, including personal and academic stress, are being probed. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.