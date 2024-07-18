Student body committee passes proposal to oust vice-president

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on Wednesday said its executive committee has passed a proposal to remove the union’s vice-president Abhi Dahiya for allegedly vandalising its North Campus office.



The proposal against Dahiya, a member of the Congress-affiliated NSUI, was moved by DUSU president and ABVP member Tushar Dedha.

Talking to PTI, Dahiya termed the proposal “illlegal” and “agenda-driven”.

The DUSU in a statement said the proposal will now be placed before its central council and tabled in a meeting of presidents of various student unions for a final decision.

On Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), including Dahiya, ransacked the DUSU office in the North Campus.

The NSUI had, however, denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya’s office.

In its statement, the DUSU said in a meeting on Tuesday, the executive committee (EC), which comprises 11 elected members, unanimously passed the proposal to remove Dahiya from his post due to his alleged involvement in the vandalism at the student union’s office on Sunday.

The proposal was moved by DUSU president Dedha, it said.

Reacting to the development, Dahiya claimed the meeting was called in violation of rules and also alleged that he was being “hounded” for exposing the alleged fake marksheets used by Dedha to take admission in the Delhi University. Dahiya claimed the DUSU EC meeting was called without following rules and without informing him. He said the proposal was illegal and agenda-driven, accusing ABVP members of targeting him since he exposed the fake certificate scam of DUSU president Tushar Dedha.

He alleged ABVP planted alcohol bottles in his office to frame him.