Student bodies hold public meeting at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Ahead of the the Supreme Court’s awaited verdict on NEET - UG plea on 8 July, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) with other student outfits, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and All India Democratic Students’ Organization held a protest and public meeting at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to appeal to the bench to deliver judgement in favour of the 40 lakh affected students at the hands of the NTA.



Amidst the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG, paper leaks, several exams postponement and indefinite delay in the counselling process of NEET-UG qualifiers, the students participating in the demonstrations have appealed for the reconduct of NEET 2024 ensuring the examination process is fair and credible. The other demands of the students include: scrapping of NTA, the body responsible for conducting national level examinations and the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks and compromised sanctity of the examination process.

AISA DU general secretary Anjali who also appeared for NET, said , “Tomorrow the Supreme Court is going to pass the judgement on NEET. We have gathered here to appeal before it to remember the several lakhs of students whose lives have been ruined by this exam. The verdict shouldn’t be in favour of the government, Dharmendra Pradhan, or NTA but the students.”

With limited seats in premier institutions and few employment opportunities, these scams demoralise students and youth, mentioned a KYS member, Mudita.

Earlier this week, over a dozen students who were protesting as part of ASIA’s indefinite sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar under the banner of ‘India against NTA’ were detained.

Reiterating student’s demands, AISA Delhi President, Abhigyan shared, “NTA works like a private entity, it has no accountability whatsoever. It is a completely private body registered under the Societies Registration Act. NTA must be scrapped. And once the education minister resigns and NTA is held accountable, all exams which have been cancelled and NEET-UG must be reconducted.” While students have reservations about the anticipated judgment, the Centre told the Supreme Court on July 5 that re-conducting NEET is not an option.

“Is it our fault to dream of getting a rightful education? Our system is failing us. Students are on the streets demanding fair exams and accountability. NTA could affect more students,” said Adrika, a DU student and AIDSO Treasurer.