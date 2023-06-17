Student, 21, dies after fall from posh Noida high-rise

Noida: A 21-year-old college student from Mathura died after he allegedly fell off the eighth floor of a tower in a posh group housing society in Noida, police said on Saturday.



The police said they are yet to ascertain whether the student accidentally fell off the building or it was a suicide.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday at the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

“A security guard of the society informed the police that a person has fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head,” Verma said. “A police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.