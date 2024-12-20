Stubble burning peaks in Nov: Govt

NEW DELHI: Stubble burning contributed an average of 10.6 per cent to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution from October 8 to December 7, the government informed on Thursday. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said air pollution in north India during winter results from multiple factors, including anthropogenic activities, lower temperatures, stagnant winds, and episodic events like stubble burning and firecrackers.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology reported stubble burning’s maximum contribution to PM2.5 in Delhi at 35 per cent. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee noted peak pollution occurs from November 1 to 15, coinciding with stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.