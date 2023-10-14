Stubble burning: Delhi govt launches drive to spray bio-decomposer

New Delhi: In a move to address the menace of air pollution in the Capital, the Delhi government has embarked on an initiative to spray bio-decomposers on agricultural fields across Delhi, with Development minister Gopal Rai launching the campaign from Tigipur on Friday.



This year, the Delhi government has set an ambitious target of spraying bio-decomposers over 5,000 acres of agricultural land, covering both Basmati and non-Basmati fields.

To efficiently carry out this mission, 13 teams have been formed to oversee the process. Rai underscored that the government will provide this service free of charge, benefitting local farmers and contributing to the reduction of pollution.

Rai stated, “Delhi government has prepared a 15-point Winter Action Plan to tighten the noose on pollution under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. These 15 points also include tackling the issue of stubble burning, one of the biggest factors contributing to the increase in pollution levels during winters in Delhi. This year, we are taking action to prevent it before the situation deteriorates.”

He added, “We sprayed 4,400 acres of agricultural land in rural parts of Delhi last year. This year, we aim to cover 5,000 acres of agricultural land to avoid stubble burning. I have instructed the officers of the Agriculture Department to spray bio-decomposer on the fields of the farmers who have already filled out the form at the earliest. So far, 880 farmers have filled out the form to get their fields sprayed with bio-decomposers free of cost.”

The use of bio-decomposers has shown promise in preventing stubble burning, a leading cause of pollution in the region. Not only does it facilitate the decomposition of crop residue, but it also enhances soil fertility. This intervention helps farmers overcome the challenge of limited time between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat.

Rai encouraged more farmers to participate in this initiative, stating, “I appeal to the farmers of Delhi that if they have not filled the form due to any reason, they can still fill the form. The government will spray the bio-decomposer free of cost on their fields.” The Delhi government procured the bio-decomposer liquid directly from the PUSA Institute, and the entire process is being carried out under their supervision.