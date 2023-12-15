Stringent security arrangements for Assembly session

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session will commence on Friday with stepped up security arrangements, including thorough frisking and checking of pass holders for the visitors gallery, in view of the security breach witnessed at the Parliament a day before, authorities said on Thursday. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that checking of visitors will be stricter than earlier. Goel said that a meeting of the security guards at the Vidhan Sabha is held routinely by the officials before every session. “Glass panels were installed last year to screen off visitors gallery from the Assembly hall where members sit during the session so that nothing can be thrown down,” said Goel.