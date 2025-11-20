Strict entry, security measures at IITF

New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 opened to the general public today after five business-only days, with authorities issuing detailed advisories to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the lakhs of visitors expected through the week. This year’s fair will remain open from 10 am to 7:30 pm between November 19 and 26, and from 10 am to 4:30 pm on the concluding day, November 27, with public entry permitted only until 5:30 pm daily.

In a significant change, no ticket counters will operate at the Bharat Mandapam gates or at Supreme Court Metro Station. Visitors must therefore purchase entry passes in advance through the ITPO website, the DMRC Sarthi app, or from 55 designated Metro stations. Authorities have stressed the importance of pre-booking to avoid queues and last-minute inconvenience.

Entry ticket prices remain differentiated, with adults charged Rs 150 on weekends and public holidays and Rs 80 on weekdays; children Rs 60 on weekends and Rs 40 on weekdays; and senior citizens and persons with disabilities eligible for free entry upon producing valid identification. A season ticket for all nine non-business days is priced at Rs 800. Access to Bharat Mandapam will be allowed only through Gates 3 and 4 on Bhairon Road and Gates 6 and 10 on Mathura Road. With no visitor parking available inside the venue, visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transport. Paid parking has been arranged at Basement Parking 1 and 2 and along Bhairon Mandir Road, while a Round Robin bus service will operate between Mandi House, Supreme Court Metro Station, Gates 3–6, IP Depot and ITO to facilitate movement.

Security has been tightened with extensive CCTV surveillance, police deployment, medical booths and ambulances stationed across the venue. Officials have urged visitors to stay vigilant, avoid touching unclaimed objects and report any emergencies to 100 or 1095. Parents have been advised to place address slips with contact numbers in children’s pockets to prevent distress in case of separation.

With heavy footfall anticipated throughout the fair, commuters not planning to attend have been advised to avoid Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road and Purana Qila Road.