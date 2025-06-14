‘Strict action planned against encroachers in Greater Noida’

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has issued a stern warning against illegal constructions on its land. In coordination with the police and local administration, GNIDA has prepared a detailed plan to take strict action against encroachers, officials said on Friday.

Village-wise mapping has been completed, and bulldozers will be used to clear unauthorised colonies. Construction in notified areas without approval is strictly prohibited.

As per GNIDA’s process, land is acquired from farmers and developed in accordance with the master plan, with proper infrastructure and land allocation for residential, industrial and institutional use. However, colonisers have been creating unauthorised colonies, duping

unsuspecting buyers.

Over 20 such illegal colonies have been identified in the past month. GNIDA has urged the public not to invest in these properties and warned that strong action will follow.