Stretcher-bound wife bids final goodbye to husband

NEW DELHI: Strapped to a stretcher with multiple fractures, schoolteacher Sandeep Kaur reached out for a final hug as her husband, Navjot Singh, was taken away for cremation on Tuesday — two days after a speeding BMW rammed their motorcycle in south Delhi.

Singh, 52, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, died of severe head injuries soon after the crash near Delhi Cantonment metro station, while Kaur was left grievously injured. In the hospital, their stretchers were placed side by side, as she caressed his lifeless face through tears.

Family members had brought Singh’s body to her ward for the farewell.