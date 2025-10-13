‘Stree India Sports Conclave’ champions rural women athletes

NEW DELHI: In a mission to encourage equality and development of undeveloped talent among women athletes from rural and underprivileged sections of society, the Stree India Sports Foundation hosted the “Stree India Sports Conclave” at Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. The conclave was inaugurated by Pravesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi, when he lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the event.

The conclave was attended by some notable personalities from the sports and public service sector. Some of the notable guests included Padma Shri Dr Deepa Malik, the first woman Paralympic medallist from India; Rivaba Ravindra Singh Jadeja, MLA from Gujarat; and Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman of Haryana Yog Aayog and General Secretary of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat.

One of the main points of attraction at the event was the launch of the Stree India Sports Foundation’s official website and podcast, which aimed to highlight inspiring stories and victories of women sportspersons throughout India.

Addressing the occasion, Pravesh Sahib Singh appreciated the endeavour and pledged support to the cause of the foundation. “I appeal to the Stree India Sports Foundation to provide the names and information of five potential female athletes and assure complete support in order to fulfil all their requirements and support them in furthering their sports careers,” he asserted.

The occasion saw the presence of eminent sports personalities such as Ashok Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Sports University, Haryana; Yogesh Kathuniya, double Paralympic silver medallist, along with his mother, Meena Devi; Seema Tomar, Indian shooter; Dr Shreya Rasania, sports physician; Dr Kangana Juneja Kansal, sports physiotherapist; Dr Neha Jainer Bhatia, yoga therapist; Arundhati Chaudhary, Indian boxer; Devesh Chandra Srivastava (IPS), Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi; Manoj Verma, National President, United Muaythai Association India; and Mayank Srivastava (IPS), Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India.