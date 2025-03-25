Stray dog run over by taxi in Ggm, driver booked

GURUGRAM: A stray dog sleeping in a street was crushed to death by a taxi in Gurugram, following which an FIR was registered against the driver, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video the taxi driver is seen reversing the vehicle and dragging the animal.

According to a complaint lodged by social worker Suman Mishra, she received a call around 11 pm from a local, Neetu, informing her that a street dog sleeping in street number 17 of Surat Nagar had been run over by a taxi driver, Nadeem.

“The CCTV footage clearly shows that after running over the dog, the driver reversed the vehicle and dragged it again,” Mishra said in her complaint.

Some local boys later buried the body of the animal, police said.

An FIR under relevant BNS sections has been registered at Rajendra Park Police Station following a social worker’s complaint. The dog’s body will be exhumed for post-mortem, and further action will be taken against the accused, police said.