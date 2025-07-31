Stray animal issue: CM calls for holistic policy

New Delhi: In a bid to address the rising concern over stray animals across the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials. The meeting focused on formulating a compassionate yet effective action plan to manage the stray animal population in the city.

Present at the meeting were Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, along with senior representatives from the departments of Urban Development, Municipal Corporation, Animal Husbandry, and Law. The Chief Minister emphasised that the issue of stray animals must be approached not merely as a governance challenge but also as a matter of public empathy and civic responsibility.

“Stray animals are not just a city management issue, they represent how we, as a society, care for the most vulnerable. This must be treated as a social responsibility and handled with complete seriousness,” CM Rekha Gupta told officials during the meeting.

Delhi has witnessed a growing number of incidents involving stray dogs and cattle in recent years, raising safety, hygiene, and animal welfare concerns across several neighbourhoods. The Chief Minister directed departments to conduct a detailed survey to understand the scale and nature of the problem and formulate

an action plan accordingly.

She also instructed officials to actively engage with stakeholders outside of the government. “We must establish dialogue with animal lovers, social organisations, and subject experts. Their insights and experience are vital, and their suggestions should be incorporated while framing any new policy,” she said.

Officials were asked to submit a preliminary roadmap within two weeks, including mechanisms for sterilisation, shelter creation, emergency response systems, and coordination with municipal bodies.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of spreading awareness among citizens about responsible pet ownership, adoption, and humane treatment of animals. “Only a joint effort by the administration, civil society, and citizens can bring about sustainable change,” she added.