Strategic Move: Delhi govt to create heat map of traffic patterns

In a strategic move, the Delhi government is set to create a comprehensive heat map illustrating city traffic patterns, focal points of high vehicular movement, and preferred pick-and-drop areas.

Leveraging the location data from cab operators mandated under the new Cab Aggregator Policy, this initiative aims to inform future policymaking and enhance infrastructure development.

As per the Cab Aggregator Policy, ride-hailing services must include a feature enabling users to share live location and ride status. Additionally, aggregators are required to periodically share anonymised, self-reported trip data. The government plans to utilise this data to generate heat maps for analysing aggregated, pan-Delhi traffic patterns, essential for assessing EV charging and parking infrastructure.

A government official highlighted that the heat map would play a pivotal role in shaping future policies, especially concerning the strategic placement of electric vehicle charging stations and the development of efficient drop-off points.

“Delhi is among the leading states to have charging infrastructure, but for this to succeed, it is also important that the charging stations are sited at strategic locations. This data would be helpful for both charging and parking infrastructure assessment,” explained the official. The data obtained will not only offer insights into the density of electric vehicles in different areas but will also contribute to planning parking infrastructure and formulating future policies related to commercial vehicles. To facilitate this data collection, the Delhi government is developing an online portal that mandates registration for all cabs and delivery service providers. Aggregators must input vehicle registration numbers and driver’s license details for compliance. The policy covers all aggregators involved in passenger transport, delivery services, and e-commerce vehicles.

Delhi, with 53 low-cost EV charging stations boasting 4,646 charging points and 250 battery swapping stations, is keen on optimising its existing electric vehicle infrastructure.

The government aims to utilise the traffic heat map as a dynamic tool for strategic infrastructure planning, ensuring the success of its initiatives in promoting electric mobility and addressing urban transportation challenges.