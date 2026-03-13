STP site collapse in Gurugram raises accountability questions

GURUGRAM: The death of seven construction workers after a wall collapsed at a STP site in Gurugram has raised serious questions about accountability and whether those ultimately responsible for the tragedy will face action.



The incident occurred earlier this week at a construction site in Sidhravali village, where labourers were working on an under-construction STP linked to a residential project by real estate developer Signature Global. According to police and eyewitness accounts, about 15–20 labourers were present when a massive wall collapsed, triggering a soil cave-in that buried workers under debris and iron rods. Seven workers died and several others were injured. Most of the labourers were migrant workers, many from Nepal, who were staying in labour camps near the site.

Recalling the moment of the collapse, an injured worker said the accident happened suddenly. “The lights went out and it became pitch dark. We started running when iron rods fell from above,” he said while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhiwadi.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station against the developer, the contractor and several site officials over alleged safety lapses. Two site-level officials, including a project manager and a structural engineer, have been detained.

Labour groups warn of systemic negligence as families question whether accountability will extend beyond site staff.