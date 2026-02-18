Stormy meet, MCD passes key proposals

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi approved a series of significant proposals concerning sanitation, transparency and financial matters during a stormy House meeting marked by sloganeering from Opposition councillors. Among the key decisions was a two-year pilot project offering free cremation services at CNG and electric crematoriums in a bid to reduce smoke emissions as the Capital continues to grapple with poor air quality. Officials said the measure aligns with directives under the GRAP, triggered when Delhi’s AQI slips into the “poor” category. At present, families pay Rs 1,500 for cremations using CNG furnaces and Rs 500 for electric facilities. Civic officials noted that only 8–9 per cent of cremations between 2023 and 2025 opted for these relatively cleaner alternatives. The new proposal, estimated to cost the corporation between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore annually, also provides Rs 500 per cremation to NGOs managing the facilities.