Storm water drain remodelling works worth Rs 177 cr approved

New Delhi: In a major push to tackle chronic waterlogging during the monsoon, the Delhi government has approved a series of large storm water drain remodelling projects worth over Rs.177 crore across North and North-West Delhi. The works, sanctioned by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the New Master Drainage Plan, aim to upgrade ageing drainage infrastructure and significantly improve the city’s rainwater management system.



The projects will focus on remodelling existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC technology, which is expected to increase durability, enhance water flow capacity and reduce construction time. Key stretches identified for the upgrade include Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, the Camp Chowk–Azadpur H-Point corridor on Mall Road, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road and Maharaja Aggarsen Marg, among other areas that frequently face waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

According to officials, the approved works include remodelling drains from Avantika Red Light to Vishram Chowk on Chhoturam Marg, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, and Police Station Road in Sultanpuri from the bus terminal to the Flood Control drain. Drainage upgrades will also be undertaken from Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 Red Light, along Sultanpuri Nangloi Road from the railway station to the bus terminal via Jalebi Chowk, and along Sultanpuri Main Road and Jagdamba Road from the Flood Control drain to Jalebi Chowk. Several internal roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17 will also receive new storm water drainage infrastructure.

The estimated costs for the projects include Rs.12.33 crore for Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Rs 17.88 crore for Chhoturam Marg, Rs.46.45 crore for the Camp Chowk–Azadpur H-Point stretch, Rs.13.72 crore for Police Station Road in Sultanpuri, Rs.19.59 crore for Maharaja Aggarsen Marg, Rs.22.66 crore for Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22, Rs.24.50 crore for Sultanpuri Nangloi Road, Rs.10.03 crore for Sultanpuri Main Road and Jagdamba Road, and Rs.10.29 crore for roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the projects are aimed at addressing long-standing drainage issues faced by residents in several parts of the capital. “For years, residents in many areas have faced serious problems of waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the Master Drainage Plan to modernise Delhi’s storm water infrastructure and ensure smoother flow of rainwater,” he said.

Minister said precast RCC drain upgrades will boost capacity, speed execution and reduce monsoon flooding across Delhi.