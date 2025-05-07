Storm leaves 10 black kites weakened in Capital; residents alert wildlife SOS

New Delhi: A storm that struck the national capital last week left several black kites weakened and injured, prompting concerned residents to report at least 10 cases of grounded or stranded birds to Wildlife SOS for rescue and care.

Early Friday morning, a dust storm swept through the national capital, triggered by moisture and wind convergence over the region, fed by both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD said it was caused by a mix of weather systems that created conditions conducive to thunderstorms.

Wildlife SOS, a non-profit wildlife rescue and conservation organisation, received nearly 10 distress calls related to black kites.

Rescue teams were deployed in multiple neighbourhoods, including Panchsheel Enclave, CR Park, Greater Kailash and nearby areas.

“We found a weakened black kite near our gate,” said Joyoti Banerji, a resident of CR Park. “We called the rescue team and they handled the bird with great care,” she added.

Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan appealed to residents to stay alert and report any distressed animals during extreme weather events.

“Wildlife SOS appeals to the residents of Delhi to remain vigilant during turbulent weather conditions and to report any injured or distressed animals immediately at our Delhi Helpline,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, co-founder and secretary Geeta Seshamani added that in times of disaster, it is not only infrastructure that suffers but wildlife is also deeply impacted.

“Through these rescues, we can ensure these birds are not forgotten casualties of the storm,” she said.