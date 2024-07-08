Store worker held for murder of owner over salary dispute in Ggm

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested a 22-year-old grocery shop worker for the murder of the grocery shop owner over the salary issue.



The police was alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Bhondsi Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv Ojha resident of Mandla, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, however the accused was identified as Arjun Kumar (22) resident of Barauli Khairagarh village, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, The incident, which unfolded on July 6, saw the discovery of Rajeev Ojha’s body in his flat in Serenas Society on Sohna Road, sparking an intensive investigation by local authorities.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar from the Gurugram Police team, leading the investigation from Bhondsi Police Station, spearheaded efforts that culminated in the arrest of Arjun Kumar.

The arrest resolves the mystery surrounding Ojha’s untimely death, which was initially reported by his daughter upon finding his body on the balcony of their residence.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Ojha, who operated a small shop within the society, had employed Arjun Kumar.

A dispute over unpaid wages allegedly led Arjun to fatally assault Ojha with a large knife used for cutting coconuts.

Following the crime, Arjun fled the scene, prompting an extensive search operation that eventually led authorities to his whereabouts in Agra.

Inspector Naresh, Station House Officer at Bhondsi Police Station, commended the coordinated efforts of his team, which included forensic specialists and local magistrates, in swiftly resolving the case.

The police have seized the murder weapon and will present Arjun Kumar before the court for further legal proceedings.

The arrest marks a significant stride in ensuring justice for the victim and closure for his grieving family.