Store owner beaten in neighbourhood dispute

new delhi: A 49-year-old store owner was assaulted by a group of people, including his neighbours in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, following a quarrel that erupted from a personal dispute.

The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call received at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident took place at Gali No. 9 in Sangam Vihar, where Mukesh Kumar Singhal was allegedly attacked by a man named Samshad, also known as Bhuri, along with his younger brother and several associates.

The altercation reportedly escalated quickly, turning violent, and left the victim with lacerated wounds on his forehead and scalp, as well as swelling on his left hand.

Police said that Singhal was rushed to Batra Hospital soon after the assault, where he received medical attention.

Doctors confirmed the nature of his injuries in the medico-legal case (MLC) report. Based on the PCR call, the MLC, and the victim’s statement, a case was registered at the Sangam Vihar police station under sections 110/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Senior officers confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway. “We have registered a case based on the victim’s statement and medical examination. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the incident,” a police official said.

The assault has caused tension in the locality, with residents expressing concern over increasing quarrels arising out of personal disputes in the neighborhood. Police have assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators once they are apprehended.