Stop line breaches spike in Delhi, over 2.37 lakh violators booked so far in 2024

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police have reported a substantial rise in prosecutions for stop line violations in 2024, reflecting the unit’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws and enhancing road safety in the city.



According to recent data, there has been a notable increase in instances of drivers failing to adhere to stop line regulations, posing significant risks to pedestrian safety and disrupting traffic flow.

In 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 237,976 violators for stop line violations, a significant rise from 180,538 in 2023. This represents an approximate 32 per cent increase in prosecutions compared to the same period last year. The escalation in enforcement underscores the police’s intensified efforts to curb this dangerous trend through increased vigilance and technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis was conducted by the Delhi Traffic Police, focusing on the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of issued challans in 2024.

Defence Colony leads with 52,873 prosecutions, followed by Mayur Vihar at 33,077, and Safdarjang Enclave at 22,671. Lajpat Nagar, Dwarka, and Tilak Nagar also reported significant figures with 19,343, 11,675, and 8,762 violations, respectively.

Other high-violation areas include Punjabi Bagh (8,640), Vasant Vihar (7,954), Civil Lines (7,329), and Model Town (7,177).

This targeted data facilitates enhanced enforcement efforts to improve road safety and compliance with traffic regulations across Delhi.

By identifying these hotspots of frequent traffic violations, the study aims to facilitate targeted enforcement and improve road safety compliance.

Enhanced monitoring, including the deployment of automated cameras at major intersections, has been instrumental in detecting and recording violations.

These technological measures, combined with on-ground enforcement and regular checks, have significantly contributed to the increased number of prosecutions.

The Traffic Police have also launched several awareness campaigns to educate the public on the importance of stopping at designated lines and

the potential consequences of non-compliance.

In addition to technological interventions, the Delhi Traffic Police have ramped up on-ground enforcement. Stringent actions and regular checks are being conducted to deter motorists from breaching stop line rules.

The police emphasize that adherence to traffic regulations, including stopping at the stop line, is not only a legal requirement but also a crucial safety measure.