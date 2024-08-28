Stolen mobile phone smuggler arrested: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key figure in the international smuggling of stolen mobile phones.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused was identified as Saravpal Singh alias Ginny (53) resident of Omaxe City, Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

According to the police, the Crime Branch launched an investigation into organized theft and the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones, following leads that these devices were being smuggled out of India and sold in neighboring countries, including Nepal.

Acting on a tip-off, a specialized team led by Inspector Sanjay Kumar and supervised by ACP Ajay Kumar was dispatched to intercept Singh, who was reportedly en route to Nepal via Lucknow with a haul of 40-50 stolen mobile phones.

The accused Singh was apprehended on the Gorakhpur to Sonauli Nepal Border Highway, just near the Nepal border. During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he had been involved in the purchase of stolen goods from associates in Delhi and their subsequent sale to contacts in Kathmandu, Nepal. He admitted to having supplied around 700 to 800 mobile phones to Nepal’s grey market.

Authorities recovered 36 high-end Android phones and a Honda City car used in the illicit operations. Singh’s capture has resolved 20 theft cases in Delhi.