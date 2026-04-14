STF nabs Deepak Nandal gang shooter

Gurugram: The Special Task Force Gurugram on Tuesday arrested a shooter linked to the Deepak Nandal gang after an early morning encounter tied to the firing at designer Mayank Chawla’s showroom.

The accused, Nilesh alias Dheela from Sonipat, was shot in the leg during the exchange. Police said he opened fire while trying to flee near Bandhwari flyover, with bullets hitting the bulletproof jackets of two officers, who escaped unhurt.

Nilesh is the fifth arrest in the case. The February showroom firing was allegedly carried out for extortion. Police recovered a motorcycle and an illegal weapon, and said further interrogation may reveal more about the gang’s operations.