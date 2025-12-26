Stay cautious despite GRAP-4 relief: Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday warned that air quality in the national capital is likely to deteriorate again over the next few days due to the impact of an approaching Western Disturbance and a high probability of dense fog. He urged residents to remain cautious and contribute collectively towards pollution control, even as stringent GRAP-4 measures have been lifted.

Speaking on the evolving weather conditions, Sirsa said, “Delhi’s weather will worsen again because the effect of the Western Disturbance will be seen in Delhi again after tomorrow. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a high possibility of dense fog.” He added that historical data suggests a recurring pattern of deteriorating air quality during similar weather conditions.

“Based on data from previous years, Delhi’s weather is likely to worsen. I appeal to the people of Delhi that even though GRAP-4 has been lifted, we all need to work together on several things,” the minister said.

On Friday morning, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 305 at around 8 am, placing the city in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several parts of the capital witnessed dense smog, significantly reducing visibility during the early hours.

In the ITO area, a thick layer of smog enveloped the surroundings, with the AQI recorded at 330, also in the ‘very poor’ category. Similar conditions were observed in parts of Akshardham and around the AIIMS area, where commuters reported low visibility due to heavy smog.

CPCB data further indicated that pollution levels remained alarmingly high across multiple locations in the city. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 390, Bawana 379, Narela 356, and R.K. Puram 320, all falling under the ‘very poor’ category. Sirifort also reported severe conditions, with an AQI of 317.