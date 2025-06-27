Stay away from power installations during monsoon: Delhi discoms

New Delhi: Power discoms in Delhi have issued advisories urging people to maintain safe distance from electrical

installations and follow all safety precautions during the monsoon season.

Torrential rain, waterlogging, strong winds, and falling branches damage electrical infrastructure and also pose safety threat, the BSES said in a statement, requesting people to remain vigilant and follow the essential safety precautions.

Consumers have an important role to play in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following a few simple safety guidelines, it said.

The BSES discoms — BRPL and BYPL — follow an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring consumer safety, but is also aimed at minimising the down time of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon, it said.

According to the statement, a few simple precautions can help the consumers stay safe. These include staying away from electrical installations like poles, sub-stations, transformers, and street lights, stop children from playing near electricity installations, and have electricity wirings in houses and buildings checked by licensed vendors.

It also advised the consumers to turn off the main switch in case there is waterlogging or leakage is observed in the meter cabin, install an earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) to help avoid mishaps and keep a tester at home to check moist switches.

Power-theft through hooking into an electricity line poses a serious safety hazard, especially during the monsoon months, the statement warned.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said in a statement that it has strengthened its pre-monsoon safety preparedness across its distribution networks in north and north-west Delhi.

“We are proactively conducting inspections and maintenance of electrical infrastructure in public spaces, including streetlight poles, parks, and key establishments like hospitals, malls, colleges and schools,” it said.

“Proper maintenance of the earthing systems for these electrical installations is being carried out to ensure operational effectiveness. Adequate vegetation management activities are being undertaken to prevent trees from falling on electrical installations, which could lead to power supply disruptions,” it said.

The discoms have also issued helpline numbers for the consumers to reach out to them in case of any emergency or need of assistance.