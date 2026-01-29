Status quo ordered on Ggm land amid pending acquisition case

NEW DELHI: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the parties to maintain status quo on the possession and transfer of a parcel of land in Gurugram that is the subject of a long-pending acquisition dispute.



The order relates to land measuring 2 kanal and 14 marla in Village Nangli Umarpur, Sector 65, owned by Gentle Realtors Pvt Ltd.

The company purchased the land in July 2007, after which it was notified for acquisition by the Haryana government between 2008 and 2009 under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

An award was passed in November 2011.

Challenging the acquisition, Gentle Realtors filed a writ petition in 2017 before the High Court, questioning the validity of the notifications and the award. The petition remains pending.

During the pendency of the case, a portion of the land measuring 632 square metres was auctioned by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in August 2024 and sold to Acreage Builders Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Max Estates Ltd.

The landowner contended that the auction was conducted without notice and despite the matter being sub judice.

Taking note of the challenge, the High Court on January 22 directed that status quo be maintained with respect to possession and alienation of the land until further orders.