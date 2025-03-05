Station master killed as car falls into 30ft drain

NOIDA: A 31-year-old station master died after his car plunged into a 30-foot-deep drain in Sector P4, Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Bharat Singh, a Mandawali resident, was en route to a wedding. While locals speculated faulty navigation misled him, police could not confirm this as his phone remained missing.

Officers received an alert at 3.30 pm near Kendriya Vihar. With no warning signs at the road’s end, the car lost control, said Beta 2 station in-charge Vijay Kumar. Despite rescue efforts by locals and delivery workers, Singh was found dead in the submerged car, retrieved later by crane.