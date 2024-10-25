State School Games begin

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the ‘Delhi State School Games’ 2024-25 at Chhatrasal Stadium, marking a significant initiative by the Delhi government to promote sports among school students. This annual event aims to provide a platform for emerging talents to showcase their abilities and inspire the next generation of athletes.

At the inauguration, CM Atishi expressed her vision for youth development, stating, “Our dream is to provide every child in Delhi the opportunity to progress according to their talent.” She underlined the government’s commitment to fostering talent in both academics and sports, saying, “Whether in studies or sports, the Delhi government takes the responsibility to ensure that students have every opportunity to advance.”

To address financial barriers faced by young athletes, Atishi highlighted the launch of two key initiatives: the Play and Progress scheme and Mission Excellence. “To ensure that a lack of funds never hinders the talent of athletes, the Delhi government has launched the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes,” she noted. These programs aim to support athletes financially, providing assistance of up to ₹2 to ₹3 lakh for training and equipment for those under 17, and up to ₹16 lakh for exceptional performers.

The Delhi State School Games involve over 3,500 schools competing at zonal levels, culminating in the state-level competition featuring players under 14, 17, and 19. The games include 34 sports, many of which are part of international competitions such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Atishi emphasised the significance of these events, stating, “Such sporting events are preparing future Olympians and international medallists.”

She acknowledged the hard work and dedication required to excel in sports, remarking, “Becoming an athlete is no easy achievement, it requires years of hard work and dedication to gain national and international recognition.”

Reflecting on the journey of young athletes, Atishi said, “We see a 10-15 minute performance from the players. However, those 10 minutes of play are the result of years of

hard work.”

She expressed optimism about the future, declaring, “I am certain that in the coming years, when we read headlines in newspapers and hear about national and international sports, many of the children participating in today’s games will be winning medals for the country.”

In a broader commitment to support talent in various fields, CM Atishi stated, “No child should feel the regret that they could not pursue excellent education, art, music, or sports because their family lacked money.” She pledged that the Delhi government would stand by its youth, ensuring that financial constraints do not impede their potential.

With the Delhi State School Games now underway, the government aims to nurture a new generation of athletes.