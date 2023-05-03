State-of-the-art govt school coming up in Dayapur village: Min

New Delhi: On the direction of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Education minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected the under-construction building of the Delhi government’s new school in Dayapur village of Bawana constituency.



During the inspection, officials informed the Education minister that the construction work of the school is almost complete, and the remaining work will be finished within 2-3 weeks.

As per a government statement, the school is equipped with smart classrooms, 10 excellent laboratories, a library, an assembly hall with a capacity of 250 children, and other facilities. During the inspection, the Education minister directed the PWD officials to complete the finishing work as soon as possible so that classes can commence for children from this session itself.

The Education minister said, “The new state-of-the-art Delhi government school coming up in Dayapur village, Bawana, serves as a testament to the Kejriwal government’s commitment to education. Prior to 2015, Delhi government schools were characterised by dilapidated structures and dimly lit classrooms that kept the future of children in the dark. However, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s prioritisation of education has led to the construction of such magnificent government schools in Delhi’s villages, where children from all socio-economic backgrounds can get a world-class education.”

She added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is to transform the country through education. As per Atishi, this vision will only be fulfilled when there is equality in access to education for all classes. Building magnificent Delhi government schools to provide a conducive learning environment to all children of Delhi is a step in that direction, she said. The Kejriwal government has given Delhi parents the assurance that a lack of money will never come in the way of their children’s quality education.

As per the government statement, the four-storey school built in Dayapur village of Bawana Vidhan Sabha has been divided into three

blocks. It includes a total of 94 classrooms, which have modern science labs, a library, a computer lab, and other excellent facilities for children, including a lift.